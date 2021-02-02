Pa. governor seeks big increase in school funding, tax increase

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference offering updates regarding the counting of ballots in the 2020 general election, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The personal income tax increase would take the rate to 4.49% from 3.07%

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Administration officials say Gov. Tom Wolf will propose a sweeping new plan to dramatically boost funding for public schools to be supported by an increase in the state’s personal income tax rate.

The Democratic governor will ask the Republican-controlled Legislature for what could approach $2 billion for public schools.

The personal income tax increase would take the rate to 4.49% from 3.07%, but increase the exemption for the lowest earners.

Lawmakers last approved an increase in the tax in 2004.

Wolf’s administration began releasing details of the plan ahead of Wednesday’s planned budget address.