PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Governor Josh Shapiro announced a huge investment in Western Pennsylvania Monday.

Re-Build Manufacturing is opening its new regional headquarters in New Kensington, near Pittsburgh. It will create 300 new high-tech jobs.

The company will take over five buildings that are in desperate need of repair. It will require $31 million dollars in renovations.

Shapiro says it takes money to be competitive.

“We have 1.5 million more people than the state of Ohio, but they have provided over seven times the amount of economic incentive to encourage to locate and grow there. We need to catch up,” Shapiro said.

The new facility will focus on state-of-the-art fabrication and manufacturing in multiple industries including energy, robotics, and aerospace.