Pa. Governor puts House on timetable to pass minimum wage bill

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, center, accompanied by state House Minority Leader Rep. Frank Dermody, right, D-Allegheny, and state Rep. Joe Markosek, left, D-Allegheny, discuss state budget negotiations at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania Legislature said Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, that […]

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is putting the state House of Representatives on a timeline to pass legislation to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.

The Democratic governor’s office said Friday that the Republican-controlled chamber has until the end of the month.

Otherwise, Wolf’s office says he’ll let a rule-making board vote on a regulatory measure to extend overtime pay eligibility to tens of thousands of workers.

The Republican-controlled Senate last month approved the legislation raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $9.50 an hour in 2022.

The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry agreed to support a minimum wage increase if Wolf relented on his overtime rule.

