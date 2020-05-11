Pa. governor issues warning to ‘red’ counties that want to go ‘yellow’ too soon

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf had a stern warning for officials in some Pennsylvania counties that may be considering reopening business before they are designated safe to do so.
Wolf reminded county officials that the state’s actions to stop the spread of COVID-19 are based on advice from scientists, medical professionals and the state’s epidemiologists.
He said Pennsylvanians have done a good job so far and that everyone must stay the course.
“Pennsylvanians are fighting for our lives,” Wolf said. “We have fought this deadly virus in the best way we can, and sacrificed in ways we could never have imagined. It has been a new kind of heroism – in many ways a quiet heroism. These heroic acts deserve to be met not by surrendering, but by staying the course.”
Case counts, modeling geographic location, contact tracing and testing capabilities are all factors in determining when a county can move from red to yellow and then to green.
Each county is considered individually before deciding on placement into the red, yellow or green phases, Wolf explained. Yellow counties have a lower risk of virus spread. Red counties have a higher risk of virus spread.
“I cannot allow residents in a red county to get sick because their local officials can’t see the invisible risk of the virus in their community,” Wolf said. “So, I must, and I will impose consequences if a county locally lifts restrictions when it has not yet been given the go-ahead by the state.”
Those consequences could include:
- Counties will not be eligible for federal stimulus discretionary funds the state receives and intends to provide to counties with populations of fewer than 500,000.
- Businesses in counties that do not abide by the law will no longer be eligible for business liability insurance and the protections it provides. The Pennsylvania Department of Insurance released details of this earlier Monday.
- Restaurants that reopen for dine-in service in counties that have not been authorized to reopen will be at risk of losing their liquor license.
- County residents receiving unemployment compensation will be able to continue to receive benefits even if their employer reopens. Employees may choose not to return out of concern for personal safety and the safety of co-workers.