Pa. governor issues warning to ‘red’ counties that want to go ‘yellow’ too soon

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf had a stern warning for officials in some Pennsylvania counties that may be considering reopening business before they are designated safe to do so.

Wolf reminded county officials that the state’s actions to stop the spread of COVID-19 are based on advice from scientists, medical professionals and the state’s epidemiologists.

He said Pennsylvanians have done a good job so far and that everyone must stay the course.

“Pennsylvanians are fighting for our lives,” Wolf said. “We have fought this deadly virus in the best way we can, and sacrificed in ways we could never have imagined. It has been a new kind of heroism – in many ways a quiet heroism. These heroic acts deserve to be met not by surrendering, but by staying the course.”

Case counts, modeling geographic location, contact tracing and testing capabilities are all factors in determining when a county can move from red to yellow and then to green.

Each county is considered individually before deciding on placement into the red, yellow or green phases, Wolf explained. Yellow counties have a lower risk of virus spread. Red counties have a higher risk of virus spread.

“I cannot allow residents in a red county to get sick because their local officials can’t see the invisible risk of the virus in their community,” Wolf said. “So, I must, and I will impose consequences if a county locally lifts restrictions when it has not yet been given the go-ahead by the state.”

Those consequences could include: