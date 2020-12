The extension was necessary due to COVID-19 and the closure of some county courthouses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Another extension was granted this week for firearm permit holders in Pennsylvania.

License to carry firearm permits are extended to March 31, 2021.

Permits expiring on March 19, 2020 or later are now valid through March 31, 2021. The previous extension was set to expire on December 31.

The extension was necessary due to COVID-19 and the closure of some county courthouses.

For more information on firearms in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov.

