Pa. governor encourages voters to mail in ballots

A new awareness campaign was launched this week to inform voters about the primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – As of now, polling locations will be open in Pennsylvania for the June 2 primary, but Governor Wolf Tom Wolf is encouraging residents to vote by mail.

A new awareness campaign was launched this week to inform voters about the new primary election date and how to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Postcards have been sent out to voters and announcements are running on TV, radio and print as well as on social media.

Registered voters have until 5 p.m. on May 26 to sign up to vote by mail ballot and until 8 p.m. on election day to return their voted ballot.

Voters who applied for a ballot before the change of election date do not need to apply again, but voters whose address may have changed should contact their county election office.

The new deadline to register to vote or update a voter registration for the primary is May 18.

So far, 462,085 voters have applied for a mail-in ballot and 139,572 voters have applied for an absentee ballot.

Those who want to vote in person on June 2 will have the opportunity. Wolf said steps are being taken to ensure the safety of voters and poll workers.

Infection-protection kits have been purchased for all counties so poll workers can maintain a safe voting environment. The kits include masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, floor marking tape and other sanitizing supplies.

“The 2020 election season is bringing unprecedented changes for Pennsylvania voters,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “We are using every tool available to make sure voters know about the changes in voting while also staying safe, including the new option for all voters to vote by mail from the comfort of their home. Nearly 600,000 voters have already applied to vote by mail or absentee – a secure, convenient method for all voters.”