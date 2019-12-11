Pa. governor address rumors about VP run in 2020

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. A gunman, identified as Maurice Hill, wounded six police officers before surrendering early Thursday, after a 7 ½-hour standoff. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says the answer is “no” to speculation that he’d agree to join a Democratic presidential nominee’s ticket as the pick for vice president.

Wolf reiterated that stance when asked during a radio appearance.

The 71-year-old Wolf also says he seriously doubts that anybody would ask.

Wolf’s name has surfaced because of his 17-percentage point re-election victory last year in a battleground state that is of the utmost importance to Democrats in next year’s presidential election.

In 2016’s election, Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

