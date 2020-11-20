PA Gov. Wolf to veto bills on carrying, selling guns amid disasters

FILE – In this May 6, 2019 file photo, a gun rights advocate with an “I VOTED” sticker on his holster gathers with others for an annual rally on the steps of the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Legislation heading to the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf repeals long-standing laws in Pennsylvania intended to control gun-carrying and prevent public officials from shutting down firearms dealers during disaster emergencies declared by a governor. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says he will veto legislation heading that would repeal long-standing laws intended to control the carrying of guns and prevent officials from shutting down firearms sales during disaster emergencies declared by a governor.

The bills are the latest to pass the Republican Legislature that sought to limit the Democratic governor’s powers during the existing coronavirus disaster emergency and beyond.

Wolf’s office says declarations help the administration fight the public health crises and don’t affect rights.

One bill would repeal a provision that allows the governor to suspend sales during an emergency.

The other would prevent firearms businesses from being shuttered.