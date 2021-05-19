Pa. Gov. Wolf proclaims May 23 ‘1-4-3 Day,’ calls for 3-day weekend of kindness

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is taking a page from the book of a beloved native of his state, Fred Rogers from Mister Rogers Neighborhood.

Gov. Wolf has dedicated the upcoming weekend of May 23 as “1-4-3 Day,” the 143rd day of this year, to encourage acts of kindness among his citizens.

On his show, Rogers coined the 1-4-3 phrase as a way to say I love you. Wolf wants to spread the message of treating others with kindness and going out of your way to do a good deed.

“I have designated the 143rd day of the year as ‘1-4-3 Day’ and encourage acts of kindness throughout the weekend in honor of Fred Rogers, who served as an inspiration to millions of Pennsylvanians and people around the world,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania is a place where kindness and gratitude toward those who make up our community is part of who we are, and a weekend of kindness, after an especially difficult year, celebrates the spirit inherent in all Pennsylvanians.”

“1-4-3 Day is an invitation to share gratitude for the people in our lives and celebrate the little things we do for one another every day,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary for the Office of Marketing, Tourism and Film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

“Good deeds and acts of kindness can take on many shapes and forms, from volunteering in the community or donating to those in need, to offering a note of appreciation. Putting more kindness out in the world paves the road in the Pursuit of Happiness,” Lepore said.

The state has set up a website where people can track acts of kindness they see and get unique ideas for how to help others, like leaving extra quarters behind at the laundromat or sending postcards to family members living far away.

They’re also leading a card-making campaign to show thanks for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.