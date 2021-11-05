Pa. Gov. Wolf describes having wife drop off ballot as honest mistake

Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gov. Tom Wolf is seen during a tour of the Port of Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Gov. Tom Wolf is seen during a tour of the Port of Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says his mail-in ballot was dropped off by his wife before Tuesday’s election despite a state law requirement that voters deliver them in person.

Wolf’s spokeswoman Beth Rementer calls it an honest mistake.

Wolf, a Democrat, told a radio interviewer Tuesday that he’d voted two weeks earlier and that first lady Frances Wolf had delivered it.

State law requires voters who do not mail their absentee or mail-in ballot to “deliver it in person to (their) county board of election,” although with preapproval others can do it under certain circumstances.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com