Pa. Gov. Wolf describes having wife drop off ballot as honest mistake

Gov. Tom Wolf is seen during a tour of the Port of Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says his mail-in ballot was dropped off by his wife before Tuesday’s election despite a state law requirement that voters deliver them in person.

Wolf’s spokeswoman Beth Rementer calls it an honest mistake.

Wolf, a Democrat, told a radio interviewer Tuesday that he’d voted two weeks earlier and that first lady Frances Wolf had delivered it.

State law requires voters who do not mail their absentee or mail-in ballot to “deliver it in person to (their) county board of election,” although with preapproval others can do it under certain circumstances.