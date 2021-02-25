Pa. GOP will meet again to discuss whether to censure senator who voted to convict Trump

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., arrives at the start of the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Trump, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at the Capitol in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

Toomey appeared on the meeting to defend himself, as did U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state Republican Party meeting in Pennsylvania to discuss whether to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey recessed without resolution after roughly five hours because of technical difficulties in counting votes.

Committee members on the video call said Wednesday night’s meeting involved the question of whether to censure Toomey, or to express disappointment and disagreement with Toomey’s vote to convict Trump.

The state party brass have remained silent publicly about the meeting and didn’t release a date to continue it.

A censure vote is a symbolic gesture. Toomey announced in October that he won’t run again for office.