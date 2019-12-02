Pa. game commission investigating viral video of deer abuse

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating after a social media video surfaced showing individuals abusing an injured deer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating after a social media video surfaced showing individuals abusing an injured deer.

The incident is believed to have happened in Brookville, Pa. around Nov. 30, however, game officials have not confirmed where or when the video was taken. Brookville, Pa. is about 60 miles east of Grove City.

The video is graphic and too violent in nature to show here. It depicts two young men laughing and abusing an injured deer. They are seen in the video kicking the deer and other tortious acts.

“The conduct portrayed in the video is reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law,” Pa. game official said in a Facebook post.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of a video purporting to show individuals assaulting an injured deer. The… Posted by Pennsylvania Game Commission on Sunday, December 1, 2019

The link to the Facebook video is provided here only to identify those involved. Warning: The video is graphic and violent and depicts animal abuse.

Anyone with information on the video or the people in it are asked to call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or the Game Commission’s Northwest Region Dispatch at 814-432-3187.