Pa. Game Commission hopes changing buck season will increase interest in hunting

Pa. (WKBN) – It’s been a tradition since 1963 for Pennsylvania deer hunters to hit the trails on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

However, this year the tradition changes.

The state Game Commission is moving the long-standing traditional season open to the Saturday after the holiday.

They say they’re trying to get more people involved in the sport and they think they’ll accomplish that by having the season start on Saturday.

“We are going to have to change this year because there is a huge change in Pennsylvania and they have gone to a Saturday opening day. They have been talking about for years. I have resisted it. I am a traditional guy,” said Don Feigert, outdoor writing and deer hunting traditionalist.

The change of the start date to buck season will effect hunters, retailers and overall turn-out.