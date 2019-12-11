Pa. Game Commission gives update on deer abuse investigation

The Pennsylvania Game Commission posted an update Tuesday on their investigation into alleged deer abuse in Jefferson County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission posted an update on their investigation into alleged deer abuse in Jefferson County.

A video surfaced on social media over the Thanksgiving holiday showing two teens abusing an injured deer.

The incident is believed to have happened in Brookville, Pa., about 60 miles east of Grove City.

The video shows the young men kicking and torturing the injured animal. The deer appears alert in the video but is laying on the ground.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is working with local law enforcement to investigate the case.

The Commission posted an update on their Facebook page saying that the investigation is still active and that they are working with local authorities and the Pennsylvania State Police.

The Commission is asking for patience as law enforcement continues to track down the origin of the video and those involved.

The link to the Facebook video is provided here only to identify those involved. Warning: The video is graphic and violent and depicts animal abuse.

Anyone with information on the video or the people in it are asked to call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or the Game Commission’s Northwest Region Dispatch at 814-432-3187.