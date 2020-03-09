Pa. Firefighter, woman killed when fire roars through log cabin

The fire in Boiling Springs was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (AP) – State police say a fast-moving fire roared through a log cabin in Pennsylvania early Monday, killing a woman and a firefighter and injuring the woman’s husband.

The fire in Boiling Springs was reported around 1:30 a.m.

The cabin was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and a state police spokeswoman said one firefighter suffered fatal injuries when a roof collapsed.

The body of a woman who lived in the cabin was discovered on the second floor of the residence.

Authorities say her husband escaped the flames but suffered undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

