Pa. fire, chlorine leak prompts shelter in place order

ROCHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Authorities are once again asking residents of one western Pennsylvania community to shelter in place due to a fire and chlorine gas leak at an abandoned industrial site.

Emergency responders in Beaver County said the blaze at the old Beaver Alkali Products facility in Rochester was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday.

No evacuations were ordered, but residents of the surrounding area were asked to stay inside and keep windows and doors closed.

The order was lifted after the blaze was reported under control at about 6 a.m. Saturday, but was reinstated until further notice hours later “due to another chemical release at the scene.”

The Department of Environmental Protection said the building had been abandoned for about 10 years and an emergency demolition was conducted last week.

