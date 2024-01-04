HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The 2024 PA Farm Show butter sculpture was unveiled at the farm show complex on Thursday morning ahead of Friday’s food court opening.

The 1,000-pound butter sculpture features a family around the dinner table eating a farm-grown meal with the backdrop of a city and farmscape, signifying the farm show’s “Connecting Our Communities” theme.

The sculpture also recognizes 20 years of PA Preferred, the state’s brand identity for products grown and made locally.

The sculpture was crafted by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken and consists of donated locally-made butter. Jim and Marie have worked on the sculpture for 22 years.

The sculpture took artists 14 days to create in the butter booth. This is the 33rd year of the farm show’s butter sculpture.

“Pennsylvania’s $14 billion dairy industry provides jobs to 53,000 Pennsylvanians and makes up a third of our state’s food agriculture industry,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Our hardworking dairy farm families are connecting Pennsylvanians to opportunity and feeding our prosperity together. The Shapiro Administration is working hard to connect our dairy industry to future economic opportunities. We are proud to invest in dairy and highlight the industry and its innovative leaders during the Farm Show and year-round.”

After the farm show the butter will be recycled and used for energy.