Pa. extends services for youth exiting foster system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Department of Human Services announced Tuesday that older Pennsylvanian youth exiting the foster care system will now be eligible for aftercare services until the age of 23.

This policy change offers supportive services to a vulnerable population of youth transitioning to adulthood. Previously, aftercare services were not offered after they turned 21.

The DHS estimates that the extension of aftercare services to age 23 will benefit about 1,500 former foster youth in the next year.

“Every child deserves a safe and healthy environment to grow up, and every person deserves a stable support system to help them transition from childhood to adulthood,” DHS Secretary Teresa Miller said. “For former foster youth aging out of the system, the traditional family support system may not be there for them. I’m proud that Pennsylvania is stepping up to fill that gap and provide the types of services these young adults need to go on to lead happy, healthy and productive lives.”

Aftercare services include: needs assessment/case planning, life skills training, prevention services, education, support services, employment, location of housing, room and board, retreats and camps, indirect services, and program administration.

Extending these services to age 23 ensures that all former foster youth, including those who remain in foster care until the age of 21, will be able to successfully transition to independence and adulthood after exiting the foster care system.

Research shows that youth who age out or leave foster care without a permanent family/connection experience worse outcomes than that of their peers in the general population. The policy change is a step towards preventing poor outcomes seen nationally for foster youth aging out of the foster care system.

In addition, DHS has extended eligibility for Education and Training Grants (ETG) to youth up until their 26th birthday. This program provides eligible youth financial support to attend post-secondary education and training classes for up to five years (consecutive or non-consecutive). The previous cutoff age was 23.