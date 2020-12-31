Pa. extends expiration on CDLs and commercial learner’s permits

PennDOT will continue to monitor the licensing process and announce any subsequent extensions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has extended expiration dates for commercial driver licenses.

Expiration dates on commercial learner’s permits are extended, too.

The following products’ expiration dates will be extended:

The expiration date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through February 22, 2021, is extended through February 22, 2021.

The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through February 22, 2021, is extended through February 22, 2021.

For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

