PA ends time limits for future child sexual abuse charges

READING, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania law ending time limits for authorities to file charges in future child sexual abuse cases is now in effect with the signature of the state’s governor.

The legislation signed Tuesday by Gov. Tom Wolf also gives future victims more time to sue. A landmark grand jury report last year found that 300 priests sexually abused Pennsylvania children over seven decades.

The Democratic Wolf has also signed companion legislation to invalidate secrecy agreements that prevent child sexual abuse victims from talking to investigators.

A third bill he signed increases and clarifies penalties for people who are required to report suspected abuse, but don’t.

Lawmakers have also begun the multi-year process of trying to amend the state constitution to give now-adult victims of prior abuse a two-year window to file lawsuits.

