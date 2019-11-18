Pa. election officials test out new security procedures

The pilot audit of results form the November 5 election will be conducted using the new paper-based voting systems in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania election officials were in Mercer County Monday morning trying out some new security procedures.

The new audit is a scientifically designed procedure that uses statistical methods to confirm whether reported election outcomes are correct and to detect possible interference.

It is a cutting-edge election security measure new to much of the county.

The pilot audit of results form the November 5 election will be conducted using the new paper-based voting systems in Mercer County and Philadelphia.

“What we like to tell voters is even though you are not seeing the voting system tabulate your votes, the insurance you get as a voter is the hand marked paper ballot,” said Mercer County Director of Elections Jeff Greensburg.

The audits that are being done today as practice will happen in all of Pennsylvania counties by 2022.