Pa. drug bust uncovers six ghost guns, $960K in methamphetamine, Nazi paraphernalia

"These traffickers were also carrying ghost guns, which are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals and fueling the gun violence epidemic,” said Attorney General Shapiro

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Investigators reported discovering over 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, nearly 1,300 doses of fentanyl and a slew of fully- and partially-assembled ghost guns, along with drug and Nazi paraphernalia at a couple’s home in Northampton Borough.

On Friday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest warrants for Christopher Weikert and Tara Gallucci who are facing a number of charges including three counts of possession of controlled substances, and 14 counts of possession of prohibited firearms.

Agents from the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigations and Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) say the couple was in possession of enough methamphetamine totaling an estimated street value of $968,000.





Tara Gallucci

“People have the right to feel safe in their homes and in the neighborhoods where they live and work – and gun and drug traffickers erode that basic right. These traffickers were also carrying ghost guns, which are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals and fueling the gun violence epidemic,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “We must continue to get these poisons out of our neighborhoods and off our streets.”

Police say Gallucci, 34, is in custody and Weikert is still at large.

Just weeks ago, York County Drug Task Force investigators seized a number of firearms, including a 9mm “ghost gun” with high-capacity magazines.

Ghost guns are homemade firearms that lack commercial serial numbers or authentic firearms that have had serial numbers removed.