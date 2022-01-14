HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

Effective at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

All interstates south of Interstate 80, not including Interstate 80;

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from the Ohio border to the New Jersey border, including all western extensions;

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-276 to I-80;

The entire length of U.S. 22; and

The entire length of Route 33.

Effective at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

All interstates north of I-80, including I-80; and

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit.

Effective at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-70 east of I-79; and

I-99.

Effective at 11 p.m. Sunday, January 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-81 north of I-84;

I-84; and

I-380.

Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. PennDOT will pre-treat roadways before the storm to help prevent ice. However, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when on bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

Drivers should prepare or restock their emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. Drivers should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication and pet supplies.

When winter weather occurs, drivers should be extra cautious around operating snow-removal equipment. When encountering a plow truck, drivers should: stay at least six car lengths behind, be alert, move as far away from the center of the road as possible when a plow truck is traveling toward you, never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side, never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots, and keep your lights on.

For more information on safe winter travel, visit www.PennDOT.gov/safety.