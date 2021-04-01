Pa. dog license fee bill would increase costs on average by $3.50

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said if an increase in licensing fees is not approved, more taxpayer dollars will have to be diverted to services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvanians are at a crossroads when it comes to taking care of the dog population in the state.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said if an increase in licensing fees is not approved, more taxpayer dollars will have to be diverted to services for stray and dangerous dogs with minimal staffing.

“With dog wardens stretched so thin, we lean more and more on municipal support,” Redding said. “Loose dogs cause local problems felt in your neighborhoods. But public complaints sit on the back burner as wardens work to keep up with mandated kennel inspections, increasing the burden on local government resources.”

In addition to tracking down lost pets, picking up strays and investigating dog attacks, animals workers also have to inspect nearly 3,000 kennels and breeding operations in the state.

The dog license fee in Pennsylvania, which is supposed to support animal agencies, has been the same for 25 years but costs have increased.

State Senator Judy Schwank (D-Berks) and State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) have introduced two corresponding pieces of legislation, Senate Bill 232 and House Bill 526, to raise the dog license fee by a minimal amount that would adequately fund the bureau to continue protecting both dogs and the public in Pennsylvania.

A minimal fee increase – for example for a spayed/neutered dog would increase from $6.50 to $10 annually – will benefit Pennsylvanians at large. The bills will also require puppies to be licensed at 8 weeks or the same age they are legally allowed to be sold. This efficiency is expected to increase license sales of puppies and further stabilize the bureau.