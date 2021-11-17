LIVE: Gov. Wolf calls on Pennsylvanians to carry overdose reversal drug in wake of spiking numbers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will join the Department of Health, Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD and South Central EMS to discuss the importance of carrying drug naloxone and highlight how the public, businesses, and first responders can access the drug.

An estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in one year, a never-before-seen milestone that health officials say is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more dangerous drug supply.

Overdose deaths have been rising for more than two decades, accelerated in the past two years and, according to new data posted Wednesday, jumped nearly 30% in the latest year.

The live stream will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17. DDAP Secretary Jen Smith will be joined by health care officials and others to help stem the rise in overdose deaths.

We will livestream the event in the player above.