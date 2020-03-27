Pa. Department of Human Services launches tool for essential workers to browse approved child care providers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced a new tool on its website Friday to help essential workers connect with approved child care providers in their area.

The tool, which can be found here, helps these workers find providers that have been granted a waiver by the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning to operate during the coronavirus public health emergency.

“While many Pennsylvanians are responsibly heeding guidance from the Department of Health to stay home, there are still many thousands of essential workers whose jobs require that they go out into the world and do work that makes it possible for the rest of us to stay safe and healthy. For many of these workers, safe and stable child care is an essential need,” said Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller. “DHS is committed to maintaining options for these families, and that’s why we implemented a waiver process for child care providers to remain open and serving the children of healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel.”

The Office of Child Development and Early Learning has approved more than 700 requests for waivers.

The community can access information about approved child care providers on the website, including a map linked on the citizen resource page of the COVID-19 section.