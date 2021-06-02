Pa. Department of Health reports new coronavirus cases for Wednesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 580 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths since Tuesday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,203,443 cases and 27,259 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 989 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 248 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21 – May 27 stood at 3.8%.

Vaccine Highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, June 2, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 58.5% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, June 2, 54.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71.2% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, June 2, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,619,481 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, June 2.

4,722,449 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 40,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,568,368 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,290,817 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,346,680 doses will have been allocated through June 5: 297,160 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 10,619,481 doses total through June 1: First/single doses: 6,290,817 administered Second doses: 4,328,664 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 162,198 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.