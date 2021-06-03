Pa. Department of Health reports new coronavirus cases for Thursday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 656 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths since Wednesday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,204,099 cases and 27,295 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients on May 3, 2020. There are 929 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21 – May 27 stood at 3.8%.

There are 162,313 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, June 3, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 58.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, June 3, 54.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71.3% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, June 3, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,678,935 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, June 3.

4,757,919 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 40,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,561,528 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,319,447 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,346,680 doses will have been allocated through June 5: 297,160 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, Pennsylvania has administered 10,678,935 doses total through June 2: First/single doses: 6,319,447 administered Second doses: 4,359,488 administered



The state continues to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it.