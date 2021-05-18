Pa. Department of Health reports 9.7 million vaccinations, 49% of adults fully vaccinated

The state ranks ninth in the United States for number of first-dose vaccinations received

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released new data on the state’s COVID-19 transmission rates and vaccinations.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases increased to 1,188,845 after 1,730 cases were added as of Tuesday.

There were also 1,436 hospitalizations, with 342 of those patients in intensive care.

Pennsylvania ranks ninth in the United States for first-dose administration in the total population, with a grand total of 9,785,235 vaccinations. It ranks fifth for total doses administered.

Of the entire population, 54% have received at least the initial dose against COVID-19, while almost half, 49.1%, of adults in Pennsylvania, are fully vaccinated. The state has been distributing doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Jannsen vaccines, since it was approved to re-enter clinics.

According to the report released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been about 60,600 people per day receiving vaccinations over the past week.

For the remaining Pennsylvanians still signing up for their shot, the state has acquired a total of 10,154,160 doses to be used during the next few weeks of May.

There have been 159,389 individuals, according to data released Tuesday, that have “a positive viral antigen test” and 638 have a positive “serology test,” exhibiting either symptoms linked to COVID-19 or at a greater risk of catching the virus.

The administration is following the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommending Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated can forego wearing a facial covering in public. The recommendation applies to indoors and outdoors., unless the owner of the business has their own stipulation requiring them.

Governor Wolf relaxed some of the gathering restrictions his office had put in place last year to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

The report says 4,526,726 have tested negative for COVID-19, and 26,871 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. More information can be found here.