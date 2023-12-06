BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Beaver County and the Beaver County District Attorney have agreed not to file charges in a man’s death and that the search for the suspect hasn’t turned up any leads.

The case surrounds the death of Jason Fioravanti, who was on a BCTA bus intoxicated in March 2022 and harassing riders, specifically a young Black male, according to the district attorney.

Investigators say that Fioravanti was harassing the man, using racial slurs and threatening him. When the two got off the bus in Rochester, Fioravanti appeared to hit the man who then stuck Fioravanti. Fioravanti hit the ground and the other man walked away.

When police got to the scene, Fioravanti was lying on the ground. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and died May 7, 2023.

The man who hit Fioravanti has never been identified. Photos of the man had been circulated on news media, however, investigators said no leads were generated.

The district attorney said that Fioravanti was the likely aggressor and that the man who struck him may have been acting in self-defense. No charges will be filed, the district attorney said.

After a two-and-a-half-year search, police have not been able to identify the man who hit Fioravanti. Beaver County Crime Solvers has offered a reward for anyone providing information in the case. Anyone with information can call the Rochester Borough Police Department at 724-774-7278, the Beaver County Detective Bureau at 724-773-8550, or Crime Solvers at 724-774-2000.