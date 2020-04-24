Pa. curbside pickup for liquor stores expands

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced Friday that it will expand its curbside pickup service to 389 more stores from 176.

Monday, April 27, there will be 565 Fine Wine and Good Spirits locations accepting orders by for curbside pickup.

“We acknowledge that Pennsylvanians are frustrated with busy signals and want broader access to wine and spirits, so after learning from our experiences this past week, we’ve made improvements to process orders faster, expand the hours we take orders by phone, and be more flexible in scheduling pickups, even the same day, if pickup appointments are available,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden.

Each store has its own unique inventory and staff will help guide callers through their selection.

Customers will have to show identification at during pickup.

Curbside pickup orders are limited to six bottles per order, and credit cards are the only acceptable form of payment. Orders will also be limited to one order per caller, per store each day. All curbside sales are final.

Stores will continue to accept the first 50 to 100 orders placed each day, on a first-call, first-served basis, until fulfillment capacity grows to accept more orders per day. Orders will only be accepted by the store’s published phone number; no orders will be accepted by email or voicemail.