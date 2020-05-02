PA Court: Special wine, liquor orders can be sent directly

The Commonwealth Court says the PLCB can’t ignore a 2016 state law that permits the direct shipping of wines and spirits not sold in state stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A court ruling Friday says the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board must let special orders be shipped directly to retailers instead of sending them to state stores for pickup.

Retailers and restaurants have instead had to get their orders at state stores that have been closed or operating on a limited basis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Kevin Brobson says the agency must comply in a reasonable timeframe.