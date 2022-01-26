HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A statewide court has at least a dozen different proposed maps of Pennsylvania’s congressional district boundaries to consider, now that Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers appear hopelessly deadlocked.

The state court system put the documents online on Wednesday. The deadline to submit plans was Monday.

Pennsylvania, like most other states, must redraw its congressional district boundaries to account for a decade of demographic shifts.

Complicating the process is Pennsylvania’s loss of a seat, from 18 to 17.

Plans were submitted to the Commonwealth Court by Wolf’s office, Democratic lawmakers, Republican lawmakers, partisan groups of voters and good-government groups.

Hearings are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.