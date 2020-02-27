PA couple accused of locking 9-year-old in closet as punishment

Investigators said once, the parents left him there for an hour-and-a-half to go to a birthday party

UNITY TWP., Pa. (CNN Newsource) – A couple in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania is facing false imprisonment and child endangerment charges after police say they punished their son by locking him in a small, filthy closet.

They say Shawn and Tammy Jo Waulk repeatedly confined the 9-year-old for extended periods of time, saying the parents used it as a form of punishment — a timeout space.

“To the point where the parents, the Waulks, put this child in the closet and left for approximately…an hour-and-a-half and took the other two children to a birthday party,” said Pennsylvania State Trooper Steve Limani.

The parents weren’t home when news crews stopped by their Manor Avenue home Wednesday.

Police say the boy would be locked up inside using whatever means necessary.

“They would barricade it shut, whether it was pushing a bed up to it, tying it with some type of cord or cable,” Limani said. “This last instance, where they actually screwed the door shut because the child was able to — and I hate to use this word — but escape from that particular closet.”

Investigators say the boy was punished for escaping the locked closet in the past.

He and two other children in the home were pulled out and put in emergency foster homes.

“God forbid that house catches on fire or something,” Limani said. “There’s other items in there. He could’ve hurt himself. It was an uninsulated, unfinished part of the home, being utilized as a closet, which was pretty disgusting when you’re inside of it.”

Both parents have been released on unsecured bonds. They are due back in court next month.