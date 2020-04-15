Pa. county releases dozens of inmates amid COVID-19 pandemic

Some released inmates agreed to come back to finish their sentence

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of inmates have been released from the Cumberland County Prison amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert said of the 92 inmates furloughed from the prison in recent weeks 45 were released under COVID-19 early release guidelines.

Many of the inmates released had some age and health concerns and some had 1-4 months left on their sentences.

None of them were repeat violent offenders.

If they have extended sentences, they have agreed to return to complete them.