HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This is the time of year for sweet corn, but many Pennsylvania crops are not ready to go to market.

Farm fresh sweet corn should be available by the Fourth of July throughout the state. But Pennsylvania farmers had to delay planting by two weeks due to the unusually cold weather back in April.

“Sweet corn is very sensitive, (it’s) one of the things you gotta watch out for,” said farmer Gary Long.

“The corn is shooting tassel, there’s a tassel for it, but it’s not silking yet, So the ears haven’t produced silk yet,” said farmer Karen Wilson. “But it’s growing quickly.”

Much of the sweet corn sold now comes from the south. Pennsylvania crops should be ready to hit local markets by the end of July.