BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (WKBN) — Geneva College in Western Pennsylvania has just announced that it will be offering free tuition to undergraduate students with family incomes under $70,000 annually.

To be eligible for the Geneva Tuition Promise, a student must have a complete application for admissions by March 1, 2024, have official residency in Pennsylvania and be eligible to receive any amount of Pell Grant.

“We know that college affordability is a primary concern for families today. We also know that Geneva has long been one of the most affordable options for Christian higher education,” said Willem de Ruijter, vice president of enrollment and marketing. “By launching the Geneva Tuition Promise, we are doubling down on that legacy and are continuing to work towards making a rigorous Christian education accessible for all.”

The announcement follows the college’s 175th anniversary.

For more information, visit Geneva College’s website.