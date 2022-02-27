ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – Retired Bishop Donald Trautman of the Erie Diocese has died at the age of 85.

The Bishop became the 9th Bishop for the Diocese in 1990. He served in the position for 22 years before retiring.

Current Bishop Persico released a statement on his death, saying he had a full life of service to the church.

“He was deeply committed to the pastoral care of the priests of his diocese as well as the people,” Perisco said.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. A Memorial Mass, open to the public, will be held at Our Lady of Peace Church in Erie the night before the Mass of Christian at St. Peter Cathedral, Erie. According to a press release, guests at the funeral service will be by invitation only.

Livestreams of both masses will be made available. As arrangements are finalized, information will be available at www.eriercd.org/bishoptrautman.html