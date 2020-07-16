PA Beverage and Tavern Association calls upon state for bailout

FILE – In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. A report released Wednesday, July 15, 2020, finds if you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gov. Wolf announced on Wednesday that restaurants will be limited to a 25% capacity and that bars will be closed unless they provide dine-in meals

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association (PLBT) said that Governor Tom Wolf’s latest restrictions on bars and restaurants makes matters worse at a time when the industry is already struggling.

The PLBTA is calling upon the state to develop a specific bailout package for the industry.

Gov. Wolf announced on Wednesday that restaurants will be limited to a 25% capacity and that bars will be closed unless they provide dine-in meals.

Executive Director Chuck Moran said Pennsylvania should immediately eliminate all state fees associated with running a tavern or restaurant. He also said that higher discounts should be provided to licensed establishments purchasing liquor from the state and additional financial assistance should be included.