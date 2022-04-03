ARCHBALD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an all-terrain vehicle a family was riding in northeastern Pennsylvania became submerged in water, killing a woman.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reported that the 38-year-old Jermyn woman, her husband and her two children were riding a side-by-side on private property Saturday afternoon in Archbald when they went into what appeared to be a puddle but was actually four to five feet deep.

The police chief said the vehicle rolled in the water, and the husband rescued the children but was unable to free his wife. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.