HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pa. Department of Education announced new eligibility guidelines for free and price-reduced school lunches for the 2022-2023 school year.

This announcement comes after the pandemic-era federal free school meal waivers expired on June 30.

“Offering free and reduced meals and free milk is a major way schools provide for their students. Keeping students fed means they can focus on learning in the classroom instead of having to think about where their next meal might come from,” said Vonda Ramp, state Director of Child Nutrition Programs.

Households receiving SNAP benefits should include that in their applications.

The following annual income eligibility guidelines are effective July 1, 2022, until further notice:

Family Size Free Meals or Milk(130% of Poverty Guidelines) Reduced Price Meals(185% of Poverty Guidelines) Not Eligible for Free or Reduced Price Meals or Milk One $0 to $17,667 $17,668 to $25,142 $25,143 and up Two $0 to $23,803 $23,804 to $33,874 $33,875 and up Three $0 to $29,939 $29,940 to $42,606 $42,607 and up Four $0 to $36,075 $36,076 to $51,338 $51,339 and up Five $0 to $42,211 $42,212 to $ 60,070 $60,071 and up Six $0 to $48,347 $48,348 to $68,802 $68,803 and up Seven $0 to $54,483 $54,484 to $77,534 $77,535 and up Eight $0 to $60,619 $60,620 to $86,266 $86,267 and up Courtesy of the Pa. Department of Education

To find more information or to apply, visit the COMPASS website.