Pa. announces new income limits for SNAP benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania health officials announced Tuesday new income requirements to receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) annually evaluates the income eligibility standards, the Maximum Thrifty Food Plan and the minimum benefit amount.

Enrollment for SNAP statewide has increased by 105,624 people since February, for a total enrollment of about 1,843,083 in August — a 6% increase.

Below are the SNAP income limits beginning October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021:

Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $1,383 2 $1,868 3 $2,353 4 $2,839 5 $3,324 6 $3,809 7 $4,295 8 $4,780 Each Additional Member + $486

Below are the changes to the Maximum Thrifty Food Plan effective October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. The Maximum Thrifty Food Plan is the maximum number of benefits a household can receive.

Household Size Maximum Thrifty Food Plan 1 $204 2 $374 3 $535 4 $680 5 $807 6 $969 7 $1,071 8 $1,224 9 $1,377 10 $1,530 Each Additional Member $153

There are no changes to the minimum benefit amount; it will remain at $16 through September 30, 2021.

Factors that contribute to higher SNAP allowances and income limits in Pennsylvania include household size, monthly income and if a member of your household is 60 years old or older, or has a disability.

Pennsylvanians who need more immediate help feeding themselves or their family should find and contact their local food bank or pantry through Feeding Pennsylvania and Hunger-Free Pennsylvania .