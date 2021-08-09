Pa. announces free online job training program

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced a free online job training program Monday to help Pennsylvanians gain new career skills.

People across the commonwealth will be able to participate in the free online training program, SkillUp® PA, starting August 14 as a part of the Wolf Administration’s efforts to find quality jobs for Pennsylvanians.

“This new virtual job training program is a true win-win for Pennsylvanians who need to enter the workforce or advance their career as well as the businesses who will get a new pipeline of the skilled workers they need to succeed,” said Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Sheila Ireland.

Pennsylvanians can take part in a number of online traininga through SkillUp PA including:

Accounting/Finance

Clerical

Customer Service

Human Resources

Information Technology (IT)

Marketing

Microsoft Office

Project Management

Soft skills (communication, time management, professionalism, etc.)

Interested Pennsylvanians can visit PA CareerLink for more information, including how to register.

PA is set to join 17 other states using the program from Metrix Learning to help workforce populations improve employment prospects. The program is already in use by job seekers and employers in Lancaster and Lackawanna counties.