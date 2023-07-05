HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) -Pennsylvania is expanding Medicaid to allow medical providers to provide care outside of a clinical setting to Medicaid clients who are homeless.

The practice is known as “street medicine,” and uses physical and behavioral health services to address the unique needs of people experiencing homelessness.

Medical services are provided by healthcare professionals who are equipped with portable medical equipment and can be rendered to anyone covered by Medicaid who is experiencing homelessness.

Some services could include primary care, vaccine administration, wound care, preventive services, counseling, medication for the treatment of opioid use disorder (also referred to as medication-assisted treatment), and diagnostic services, such as rapid blood screening for diabetes and high cholesterol, rapid COVID-19 and flu testing.

The program seeks to meet clients where they are and break down barriers to care. It also hopes to encourage continued care and follow-ups.

The change applies to Medicaid-enrolled physicians, certified nurse midwives, certified registered nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychologists, and mobile mental health treatment providers, who render services in the Medicaid Fee-for-Service or Managed Care delivery systems.