(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The owner of five different western Pennsylvania McDonald’s franchise locations has been cited by the Department of Labor for having more than 30 children work later and longer than child labor laws allow.

According to the Department of Labor (DOL), Endor Inc., the owner of McDonald’s franchise locations in Brookeville, Clarion, Punxsutawney and St. Mary’s violated child labor laws by employing 34 children aged 14 and 15 years old to work outside of permissible hours.

Child labor laws state children 16 and under cannot work before 7 a.m. between Labor Day and June 1, during school hours, later than 9 p.m. on days between June 1 and Labor Day, more than three hours on a school day, and more than 18 hours during a regular school week, and more than eight hours on a non-school day.

One DOL official said fast food jobs are meant to be a chance for people to gain workplace experience before joining the workforce without coming at the cost of their education.

“Fast food restaurants offer young workers an opportunity to gain valuable work experience, but federal law makes sure their experiences do not come at the expense of their education or well-being,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. “The Fair Labor Standards Act allows for developmental experiences but restricts the work hours of 14- and 15-year-olds and provides for penalties when employers do not follow the law.”

The DOL’s investigation revealed the following information:

Location City Employees Affected 249 Allegheny Road Brookeville 4 136 Perkins Road Clarion 9 707 Main St. Clarion 2 102 N. Findley St. Punxsutawney 9 825 South St. St. Mary’s 10

Endor Inc. is owned by Paul and Meghan Sweeney and had to pay $26,894 in civil money penalties for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The DOL and its partners promote positive and safe work experiences for teens before entering the workforce through their YouthRules! Initiative while also providing information about protections for young workers to youth, parents, employers and educators.

For more information on that and if you are owed wages from your employer, check out the DOL website here.