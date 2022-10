NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN)- An overturned tractor trailer has closed several miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday morning.

According to 511pa.com, the turnpike is closed between New Castle (Exit 10) and Cranberry (Exit 28).

To get past the closure take I-376 West to U-S 4-22 East to I-79 South, then you can re-enter the Turnpike from there.