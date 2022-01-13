HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police troopers seized over $72 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines and other drugs throughout 2021, including over $9 million in the fourth quarter.

For the year, troopers seized more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine, 733 pounds of methamphetamines, 551 pounds of fentanyl, 55 pounds of heroin and 247,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

In the fourth quarter, PSP seized more than 141 pounds of cocaine, 133 pounds of methamphetamines and over 25,000 opioid pills.

There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.