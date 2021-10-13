Over 5,000 denied firearms in Pa., applications decline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Following record-breaking background check requests for firearm purchases in previous quarters, the third quarter of 2021 is seeing a decline in Pennsylvania.

The numbers were reported from July 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) determines a person’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.

In the third quarter of 2021, PICS completed 303,156 background checks, which is a decline from the second quarter of 2021 (334,108) and the third quarter of 2020 (406,151).

Previously, PICS activity hit record-setting highs in three consecutive quarters with 427,450 background checks completed during the first quarter of 2021, 420,581 background checks completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, and 406,151 background checks completed in the third quarter of 2020.

Of the most recent numbers, 5,545 people were denied in 2021 compared to 6,950 in 2020. Denials that were referred to law enforcement were 1,510 in 2020 and 1,465 in 2021. Law enforcement could be local, state or ATF.

It is a felony for anyone to make a false statement on any federal or state agency form, use false identifying information (whether written or oral) or deceives a firearms seller.