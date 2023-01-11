HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Over 4,000 people were denied firearm purchases or transfers in Pennsylvania at the end of 2022.

Pennsylvania State Police said 321,664 background checks were conducted during the last quarter, the second-highest quarter of the year.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by local and state law enforcement and firearms dealers to determine if someone has the legal ability to own a firearm.

In the last quarter of 2022, 4,246 people were denied and 1,946 were referred to local or state police or the ATF.

Thirty-four people were arrested on warrants at the point of purchase, according to Pennsylvania State Police.