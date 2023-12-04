(WKBN) — According to data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, nearly a quarter of drivers in Pennsylvania are age 65 or older.

In a release compiling data from 2022, PennDOT says that an average of 25% of Pennsylvania’s 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 years old and up.

In 2022, there were 20,590 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older that resulted in 287 total fatalities. This represents 17.7% of all crashes and 24.3% of all fatalities.

Older drivers generally have fewer crashes per driver than the national average, but they have more crashes per mile of driving.

To highlight the resources available to older drivers, Older Driving Safety Week kicked off Monday. Pennsylvania has a network of shared-ride service providers dedicated to keeping older adults mobile, safe and engaged in their community. This free transportation program allows citizens aged 65 or older to ride for free on a local, fixed-route service whenever local public transportation is operating. More than 2.2 million Senior Shared Rides took place in 2022.

“Mobility is essential to quality of life at any age,” said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll. “While many older drivers have a lifetime of valuable driving experience to draw from, PennDOT continually seeks to balance the safety of our roadways with the need for independence and autonomy.”

Additionally, working with the PA Department of Human Services and transit agencies, PennDOT developed an online tool called Find My Ride that allows older drivers to access free ride services online. The app allows transit agencies to process applications more efficiently, so users can access benefits more quickly.